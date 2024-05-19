Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Giants.

Goodman has primarily been a bench bat for Colorado since being promoted April 24, though he made his first career start and appearance at catcher in Saturday's game. Elias Diaz (hand) remains out, which is giving Goodman the opportunity to back up Jacob Stallings. The injury to Diaz isn't projected to keep him out in the long term so Goodman may not have enough time to gain catcher eligibility, though he would become an intriguing option behind the dish if Diaz remains sidelined longer than anticipated.