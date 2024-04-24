The Rockies recalled Goodman from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Goodman has crushed the ball at Albuqueque this season, slashing .298/.352/.690 with seven home runs and 10 doubles over 20 games. The 24-year-old managed just a .632 OPS in 23 games with the big club last season but has put up big power numbers throughout the minors. It's not clear how much playing time the Rockies plan to give Goodman, but he is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues in hopes that he gets regular reps in right field and/or at first base.