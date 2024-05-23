Goodman will serve as the Rockies' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Goodman will make his fourth start in five games -- and his third at DH -- after going 4-for-12 with two doubles, an RBI, a run and a stolen base across his prior three contests. His inclusion in the lineup Thursday comes while the Rockies are resting four key regulars (Kris Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Elias Diaz and Brendan Rodgers), but Goodman's recent usage suggests that he'll be a priority in the lineup over Elehuris Montero, who didn't start either of the past two days following Bryant's return from the injured list.