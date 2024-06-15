Goodman will catch and bat eighth Saturday against Pittsburgh.
Goodman will draw the start behind the plate Saturday in a role he's expected to split with Jacob Stallings for the duration of Elias Diaz's (calf) absence. Goodman is slashing .156/.206/.313 with two home runs in 68 plate appearances this season.
