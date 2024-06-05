Goodman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.

With Kris Bryant day-to-day with a back injury, playing time has opened up of late for Goodman, but the latter hasn't been able to take advantage of the opportunity. While starting in each of the last three games, Goodman went 0-for-9 with three strikeouts and will now move to the bench for Wednesday's series finale even though Bryant remains out of the lineup.