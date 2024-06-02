Goodman will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Goodman concluded last weekend's series versus the Phillies by making his sixth start in eight games, but his playing time has fallen off over the past week. Before drawing back into the lineup Sunday, Goodman started just once in the Rockies' preceding five games. With Kris Bryant settling in primarily at designated hitter and Sean Bouchard and Charlie Blackmon typically serving as Colorado's starters in the corner outfield, Goodman has found himself as the odd man out of late.