Goodman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Royals. He went 0-for-4 in the nightcap.

Goodman opened the scoring in Thursday's matinee with a two-out, RBI single off Cole Ragans before extending Colorado's lead to 4-2 with a homer in the third, his fourth this season. The 25-year-old Goodman saw his eight-game hitting streak end in the nightcap -- he went 9-for-29 (.310) with two homers and six RBI in that span. Goodman, who's served as the Rockies' primary catcher this season, is now slashing .237/.326/.434 with 11 RBI and 10 runs scored across 86 plate appearances.