Goodman is not in the Rockies' starting lineup against the Padres on Saturday.
Goodman went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's series opener. He'll begin Saturday's in the dugout while Jacob Stallings serves behind home plate and bats eighth against San Diego southpaw Kyle Hart.
