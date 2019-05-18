Desmond went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Friday night against Philadelphia.

Desmond cut Colorado's deficit to one in the sixth inning with a two-run blast to left field, but the Phillies would emerge victorious. Despite leaving the yard Friday night, the 33-year-old is slashing .219/.284/.430 with 15 extra-base hits and 20 RBI through 39 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories