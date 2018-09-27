Desmond went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Desmond helped put the finishing touches on a seven-run fifth inning, blasting his 21st home run. While that total is only four off of his career-best mark set in 2012, the power has run dry for the 33-year-old over the second half of the season, as the long ball was his first in over a month and just his second since July 27.