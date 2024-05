Stallings hit a solo home run in his only plate appearance Friday against the Phillies.

Stallings entered the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and took Jose Alvarado yard to tie the game at 2-2. It was his third home run of the season, all of which have come in May. Even with the positive results for Stallings, Elias Diaz will continue to pick up the majority of starts behind the plate for the Rockies.