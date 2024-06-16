Stallings will start at catcher and bat cleanup in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Stallings will pick up his fourth start in five games and should continue serving as the Rockies' primary option behind the plate until Elias Diaz (calf) returns from the 10-day injured list. A former Gold Glove winner who's valued mainly for his defensive contributions, Stallings has been a surprising performer with the bat during his first season in Colorado, slashing .296/.375/.449 over 113 plate appearances thus far.