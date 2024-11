The Rockies re-signed Stallings on Wednesday to a one-year, $2 million contract with a $2 million mutual option for 2026.

Stallings declined his portion of a mutual option for 2025 earlier this month but is now back in Colorado on a new deal. The veteran catcher slashed .263/.357/.453 with nine homers over 82 games for the Rockies in 2024. Stallings will likely share catching duties with Drew Romo in 2025, although Hunter Goodman could also be in the mix.