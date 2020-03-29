Rockies' Jairo Diaz: Poised for high-leverage role
Diaz had four Cactus League appearances and allowed one run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk over four innings before the suspension of spring training.
The 28-year-old made his return to the majors in 2019 and recorded five saves and seven holds with a 3.69 FIP in 56 outings for Colorado. Diaz and Carlos Estevez are in line to work as two of the Rockies' top bullpen options once play resumes behind Scott Oberg and closer Wade Davis, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com.
