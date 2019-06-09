Rockies' Jon Gray: Fans eight in loss

Gray (5-5) struck out eight but took the loss Saturday as the Rockies were downed 5-3 by the Mets. He allowed four runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings.

The right-hander showed no signs of being bothered by the finger issues that had been plaguing him in recent outings, generating a massive 20 swinging strikes among his 89 pitches (62 total strikes), but the Mets also hit him hard when they were able to get wood on the ball. Gray will take a 4.27 ERA and 83:31 K:BB over 78 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Padres.