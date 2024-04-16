Gray didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Tigers after he allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks over seven innings. He struck out seven.

The right-hander recorded 17 swinging strikes on 97 pitches as he delivered his first quality start of the campaign. Gray lasted just 7.1 frames and allowed seven runs (five earned) in his first two outings, but he's pitched well in his past two starts with a 1.64 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 16:4 K:BB over 11 innings. He's still in search of his first win of the year and tentatively lines up for a home matchup with the Mariners early next week.