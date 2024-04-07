Gray took a no-decision Saturday, yielding two unearned runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings against the Astros.

A Corey Seager fielding error meant Gray's ERA went down after this one, but he labored through the night, needing a whopping 84 pitches to cover his 3.2 frames. It's the second straight clunker to begin the season for Gray, who has recorded just 11 outs in both outings. The Rangers' bullpen picked Gray up Saturday, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings while the offense came alive late to secure a victory.