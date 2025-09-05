The Rangers transferred Gray (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

A shoulder injury sent Gray to the injured list in mid-August, and now that he's on the 60-day IL, he will have to wait until 2026 to take the mound again. The 33-year-old will finish the year with 12 earned runs allowed across just 14 innings out of the bullpen alongside a 12:6 K:BB. He is due to become a free agent this offseason.