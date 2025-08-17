Gray went unclaimed after the Rangers placed him on outright waivers Thursday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Rangers were hoping another team would claim Gray and pay him the approximately $3 million he is owed over the rest of the season. Gray is a free agent after the season and is working as a long reliever. The Rangers are about to play 13 games in 13 days, so they may keep Gray around rather than pay him to go home, but they could also place him on waivers again before the Aug. 31 deadline for setting postseason rosters.