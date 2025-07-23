The Rangers activated Gray (forearm) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Gray has been sidelined all season after suffering a fractured right forearm during spring training. The Rangers plan to deploy Gray as a reliever, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports, perhaps in a setup role vacated by the injured Chris Martin (calf). Gray allowed three runs with an 8:2 K:BB over 8.2 rehab innings and threw 61 pitches in his last outing, so he is stretched out. However, it sounds like Texas might throw him into shorter, high-leverage situations.