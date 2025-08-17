The Rangers placed Gray on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to right shoulder nerve irritation.

Gray will continue to occupy a spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster upon clearing outright waivers Saturday, after no other team was willing to take on the approximately $3.1 million remaining on his $13 million salary for 2025. The right-hander ended up making a 2.1-inning mop-up appearance in Saturday's 14-2 loss to the Blue Jays and may have been pitching through the shoulder issue during the outing. Texas recalled right-hander Caleb Boushley from Triple-A Round Rock to replace Gray in the bullpen.