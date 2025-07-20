Gray (forearm) allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out five over 3.2 innings for Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

Gray threw 61 pitches (37 strikes) in what he hopes was his final rehab start. He's made three starts -- two at Round Rock sandwiched around one in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The Rangers will evaluate the right-hander to determine if Saturday's pitch count and four up-and-downs are sufficient to activate Gray.