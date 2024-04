Gray struck out four over 1.2 scoreless relief innings in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

As the Rangers approached the end of the stretch that includes 17 games in 17 days, manager Bruce Bochy made note of the team's thin bullpen and a possible surprise entering Saturday's game, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. That surprise turned out to be Gray, a starter, pitching in relief. Gray is slated to start Tuesday, and Saturday lined up to be his in-between starts side session.