Gray allowed one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Wednesday.

Gray pitched well as a starter four days after making a surprise 1.2-inning relief appearance against Atlanta, but he was pulled with two runners on base and two outs in the fifth after having thrown 92 pitches. Texas was up 2-1 at the time, so the ill-timed hook cost him a chance at earning his first win of 2024. Nonetheless, this was another positive outing for the right-hander, who has now given up one or fewer earned runs in each of his past five trips to the mound (including the relief outing).