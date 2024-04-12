Gray (0-1) took the loss against Oakland on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters over five innings.

Gray yielded seven runs (five earned) over 7.1 innings across his first two starts of the campaign but managed to emerge without a loss on his record. Naturally, he took defeat for the first time Thursday in what was easily his best outing of the season, as he gave up just one run (on a Seth Brown solo homer) and punched out a campaign-high nine batters while inducing 13 swinging strikes. The outing at least gave Gray's fantasy managers a reason to hope for better days moving forward after his poor initial pair of starts, and he'll look to build on Thursday's performance in his next outing, which projects to be another good matchup versus Detroit next week.