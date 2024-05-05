Gray pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Royals. He did not factor into the decision.

Gray was tagged early Sunday, giving up a run in the first inning and then another in the bottom of the third frame on an RBI double by Vinnie Pasquantino. He finished his outing with four scoreless frames, securing his second straight quality start. Gray now owns a 2.50 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 42 strikeouts over 39.2 innings in eight starts this season and he's tentatively set to return to the mound Saturday against the Rockies for a road matchup with his former team.