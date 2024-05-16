Gray (2-1) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three over 6.1 shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday versus the Guardians.

Gray has strung together four straight quality starts after posting just one over his first six outings this season. During his hot streak, the right-hander has allowed just four runs while posting a 20:3 K:BB over 27.1 innings. Gray is at a 2.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB through 52 innings across 10 appearances (nine starts) in 2024. He'll look to keep it up in his next start, tentatively projected to come on the road against the Phillies.