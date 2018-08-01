Rockies' Jon Gray: Gets ninth win of season

Gray (9-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in a win over the Cardinals on Tuesday, striking out five and walking two in 7.1 innings.

The only extra-base hit Gray allowed was a leadoff home run by Matt Carpenter, and he threw 64 of 92 pitches for strikes the rest of the way. Gray has now thrown three consecutive quality starts and has not taken a loss in his last six starts. He's still riding a high 4.99 ERA but has an excellent 136:34 K:BB in 113.2 innings. The righty will next face off against the Brewers in a start in Milwaukee.