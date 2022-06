Sheffield (lat) struck out one over a scoreless inning out of the bullpen Tuesday for Triple-A Albuquerque after he was reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Sheffield was sidelined for just over a month with a lat strain before he was cleared to rejoin the Albuquerque bullpen. Before being optioned to the minors April 18, Sheffield made didn't make any appearances for the Rockies even though he won a spot on the Opening Day roster.