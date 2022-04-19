site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Returns to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Sheffield was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque after Monday's game against the Phillies, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Sheffield failed to make an appearance after being called up prior to Opening Day. Colton Welker was also optioned, while Robert Stephenson and Lucas Gilbreath were recalled in corresponding moves.
