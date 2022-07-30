Sheffield was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Sheffield made 30 relief appearances for the Rockies last year but began the 2022 season in Albuquerque. He missed just over a month with a lat injury between April and May and hasn't been particularly effective when healthy. Over 18 appearances (one start) with the Triple-A club, he's posted a 12.89 ERA and 2.68 WHIP in 14.2 innings. The right-hander should serve mainly as a middle reliever for the major-league squad.
