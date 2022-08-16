Sheffield was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
Sheffield cleared waivers after being designated for assignment, and he opted to remain with Rockies for the time being. Sheffield has fared well at the big-league level, so he could rejoin the Rockies before the campaign comes to a close.
More News
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Recalled by Rockies•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Resumes throwing•
-
Rockies' Jordan Sheffield: Returns to minors•