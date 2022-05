Sheffield, who was placed on the 7-day minor-league injured list with a lat strain April 26, has resumed throwing, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports.

Sheffield was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on April 18 and sustained a lat strain shortly after. He's been on the injured list for just under three weeks but is expected to report to the Rockies' extended spring training site in Arizona soon to continue his rehab process.