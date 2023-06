Colorado selected Alfaro's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.

Brian Serven has been optioned out and Alfaro will take over a share of the backup role behind primary catcher Elias Diaz. Alfaro, 30, has slashed .323/.366/.524 with seven home runs and five stolen bases in 46 games this year between the Triple-A affiliates of the Red Sox and Rockies. Beyond backup catching duties, he can also play some corner outfield and cycle in at designated hitter.