Lawrence got charged with five runs (four earned) on five hits in only one-third of an inning Friday against the Rays.

He wasn't fooling anyone, and most of the balls Tampa batters put in play against Lawrence seemed to find holes. He avoided a blown save only because he entered the game to protect a four-run lead, and Lawrence was taken off the hook for a loss by a Ryan McMahon walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. The 29-year-old right-hander is still viewed as the nominal favorite to get saves for the Rockies, but performances like this won't help his tenuous job security.