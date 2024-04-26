Lawrence earned a save against the Padres on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning of work.

Lawrence notched his first save of the season Tuesday in his ninth appearance of the campaign, and it didn't take him long to build upon that with another save two days later. After giving up five runs (four earned) in his second outing of the season April 5, the right-hander has yielded just two earned runs over eight outings covering 8.1 frames since. Given that he's logged back-to-back saves for Colorado and has two of the three saves overall on the campaign for the club, Lawrence appears to be strengthening his hold on the team's primary closer role.