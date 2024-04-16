Lawrence allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning Monday against the Phillies.

Lawrence entered the game in the seventh inning of a tied game to face the sixth through eighth hitters in the Phillies lineup. He's made six appearances on the season and entered in non-traditional closer situations in three of his last four outings. Jake Bird has the only save to this point for the Rockies, and he also pitched the 10th inning of Monday's loss.