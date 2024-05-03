The Rockies placed Lawrence on the paternity list Friday.
Lawrence will step away from the team for a few days to be with his growing family. Angel Chivilli was called up in a corresponding move, while Jake Bird and Nick Mears are the likely favorites to serve as fill-in closer if any save chances arise this weekend.
