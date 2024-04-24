Lawrence secured his first save of the season Tuesday in a 7-4 win over the Padres after pitching a scoreless ninth while allowing a hit in the process.
Lawrence's save Tuesday was just the second save by a Rockies pitcher this season with Jake Bird getting the other back on April 8. He's now picked up a win and a save in his last two appearances and hasn't let up an earned run since April 10. His ERA is inflated by one rough outing earlier this month, as he now owns a 6.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB in 9.2 innings.
