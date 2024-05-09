Lawrence allowed one hit and one walk across a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Giants.

Lawrence missed three games over the weekend while on the paternity list and made his first appearance since being activated. He entered the game with the Rockies down by four runs and managed to work out a jam with runners at first and second base with one out. Since allowing six earned runs across his first 4.2 innings of the season, Lawrence has allowed only two runs in his last 8.1 frames and remains the leading candidate for saves in Colorado.