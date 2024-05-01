Lawrence was tagged with a blown save in Tuesday's loss to the Marlins, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

After Ryan Feltner allowed the first three Marlins to reach in the ninth, Lawrence would be called upon to protect a 5-1 lead with runners on second and third. The right-hander ultimately recorded just one out, allowing Miami to tie the game 5-5 in his first blown save this season. Lawrence had allowed just one unearned run in his previous five outings, earning saves in his previous two appearances. His ERA is now up to an ugly 7.20 with a 1.80 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB through 10 innings this season. Despite his struggles, Lawrence is still likely the top ninth-inning option in Colorado, though he's unlikely to see a high volume of save chances on a Rockies team that's now 7-22 on the year.