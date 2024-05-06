The Rockies activated Lawrence (personal) from the paternity list Monday.
Lawrence missed the Rockies' weekend series in Pittsburgh but will be back for the start of their series against the Giants, which begins Tuesday. He holds a 6.00 ERA this season but leads the club with two saves and should regain his spot atop the bullpen hierarchy.
