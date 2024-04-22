Lawrence (1-1) allowed one unearned run on one hit while striking out two to earn the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mariners.

Lawrence entered in the 10th inning of a scoreless game. He allowed a single to the first batter he faced -- which plated a run -- but he went on to retire the next three batters he faced. The Rockies rallied in the bottom of the frame to give Lawrence his first win of the season, and he has not been charged with an earned run in six of his eight appearances.