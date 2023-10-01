Kauffmann (2-5) took the loss in Saturday's 14-6 loss against the Twins. He allowed eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 4.1 innings.

Kauffman worked the second leg of the Rockies bullpen game Saturday, following up Matt Koch's scoreless first by allowing eight runs across 4.1 frames. A majority of the damage was done in the third inning, where Trevor Larnach smacked a grand slam to plate Alex Kiriloff, Donovan Solano and Matt Wallner. With just one day left in the regular season, it appears Kauffman will finish his rookie campaign with a 2-5 record, an 8.23 ERA and a 16:16 K:BB over 35 innings.