Kauffmann was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

The right-hander was sent to Triple-A on Sept. 16 but will rejoin the MLB club with Daniel Bard (forearm) and Ryan Feltner (elbow) landing on the injured list. Kauffmann has started in three of his nine big-league appearances this season and has a 7.28 ERA across 29.2 innings, and it's possible he receives another start in Colorado's last five games given its injury issues in the rotation.