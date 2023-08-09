The Rockies recalled Kauffmann from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of Wednesday's game against the Brewers, MLB.com reports.

He'll be joining the Colorado bullpen as a replacement in long relief for Connor Seabold, who was sent to Albuquerque after surrendering seven earned runs in two innings of mop-up duty in Monday's 12-1 loss to Milwaukee. Kauffmann has made three of his six appearances with Colorado this season as a starter and could be the next man up to join the rotation if the Rockies lose a pitcher to injury or if the likes of Chris Flexen or Ty Blach lose hold of their rotation spots.