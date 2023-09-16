Kauffmann was called up by the Rockies on Saturday.
Peter Lambert (biceps) hit the injured list in a corresponding move, so it's possible Kauffmann takes Lambert's place in the rotation down the stretch. He isn't the scheduled starter for either half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Giants, but he could potentially appear in a multi-inning relief role.
