Bryant (back) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game in Oakland, Patrick Lyons of JustBaseball.com reports.

Bryant returns to the lineup for the Rockies on Tuesday, starting at first base and batting fifth. The 32-year-old landed on the injured list April 17 with a lower back strain. The veteran was slashing only .149/.273/.255 over 13 games before getting injured. With his return to the lineup, Sean Bouchard has been optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque.