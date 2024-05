Bryant went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 13-7 loss to the Guardians.

Bryant has gone 6-for-28 (.214) over eight games since he returned from a back injury. His homer Tuesday was his first extra-base hit in that span. The 32-year-old is slashing a meager .173/.303/.280 with two homers, nine RBI, four runs scored and two doubles over 21 contests this season. For now, it looks like Bryant and Elehuris Montero will share first base and designated hitter.