Bryant (back) will remain with Triple-A Albuquerque on a rehab assignment through Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Bryant has appeared in four games with Albuquerque, appearing twice at first base, once in right field and once at designated hitter. He's expected to play a final game with the team Sunday before meeting up with the big-league club Tuesday in Oakland. The Rockies haven't made their intentions official, but it's expected that he'll be back in the lineup the same day.